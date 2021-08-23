- US Open Men’s and Women’s Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/24/21
Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/24/21
- Updated: August 23, 2021
Tennis In The Land
Cleveland, OH
August 22-28, 2021
Part of the US Open Series
|Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: WTA 250
Draw size: Singles 32
Prize money: $235,238
The inaugural 2021 Tennis in the Land event will bring the world’s most-watched women’s sport (tennis) to Cleveland for the first time in history!
As part of the U.S. Open Series, and taking place a week prior to the U.S. Open (a Grand Slam event), the event will become an important week on the WTA schedule for years to come.
Tennis in the Land will be held at Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank.
A temporary stadium court will be constructed under the pavilion along with five additional temporary courts on three adjacent lots outside.
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Monday, August 23rd: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, August 24th: click here