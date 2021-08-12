Calling all Tennis Gamers • ATP & WTA Join Forces With Popular Mobile Game Tennis Clash



ATP and WTA are teaming up with Tennis Clash, the world’s most popular tennis game for mobile platforms, developed by Wildlife Studios, to launch a new co-branded in-game tournament, Tennis United. All participating Tennis Clash players will be able to compete in the Tennis United tournament from 19-23 August.



The tournament gives participants the chance to compete, show off their skills and win prizes in a brand-new virtual arena. The event is the latest in a series of co-branded marketing initiatives between the Tours and runs parallel to the 2021 Western & Southern Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 combined tournament in Cincinnati.



Qualifying rounds of Tennis United will be held from 19-21 August, when players will compete in 10 matches to reach the finals. The top 50 per cent of players in each bracket will advance to the final round, which will be held from 21-23 August. Every player who reaches the final round will be awarded an in-game prize. These prizes will become increasingly rare the higher the tier-level the players compete in.



Dan Ginger, SVP Brand and Marketing for the ATP and WTA, said: “Tennis and gaming both have communities that are incredibly passionate and engaged. We are excited to bring those worlds together with Tennis Clash, creating a compelling virtual experience and bringing our united storytelling to younger generations of fans.”



Mark Panelo, Wildlife’s Vice President of Business Development, said: “Tennis Clash is the world’s most popular tennis game, so there are synergies working with the ATP and WTA.”



Ana Costa, Game Director of Tennis Clash, said: “Tennis Clash has had inclusivity as a pillar since its ideation, so creating a Tennis United tournament with the sport’s governing bodies supports our vision and provides a uniquely appealing experience for our players.”



Developed by Wildlife and based on in-depth studies of the sport, Tennis Clash offers an experience that is very close to that of a real match. As a result, it has become highly popular not just with mobile gamers, but also tennis fans. Easy to learn but hard to master, Tennis Clash is consistently ranked in the top five in the sports games category in the App Store, and was selected as one of the five best competitive games of 2019 in Google Play.



To download the game, visit the App Store or Google Play.



