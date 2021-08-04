- Silicon Valley Classic, Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
Silicon Valley Classic, Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
-
- Updated: August 4, 2021
The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
San José State University Tennis Center, San José CA
August 2-8, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530
The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world and is the first stop of the US Open Series. Owned and operated by IMG, the WTA 500 level event features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw with total prize money of $565,530. Held on the campus of San José State University, former champions include: Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.
Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Doubles Draws
Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, August 5th: click here