Love-fest for Atlanta Could be What Turns Around Recent Tennis Fortunes for Isner and Kyrgios

“I would love to hold that trophy again,” John Isner said after defeating J. J. Wolf in his Truist Atlanta Open opener. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

By Ricky Dimon

It’s no secret that the Truist Atlanta Open is one of John Isner’s and Nick Kyrgios’ favorite stops on tour.

In 10 installments of the tournament dating back to 2010, Isner has played in the final eight times and is a five-time champion. One of his three losses in the championship match came against none other than Kyrgios in 2016. As for Kyrgios, he likes Atlanta so much that in 2019 he didn’t even bother playing singles, showed up for doubles, lost his first-round match with Tommy Paul, and spent the rest of the week hanging out and—usually with adult beverages in hand—watching the matches.

Dating back to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last spring, neither Isner nor Kyrgios has played much tennis. Isner has two children under the age of three—all the more reason to take advantage of family time instead of travelling the world during a global health crisis. Kyrgios mostly stayed at home in Australia, a country with one of the strictest lockdowns.

But neither guy was ever going to skip Atlanta, especially not after it was cancelled last summer. And their appearances here could provide them with on-court momentum that has been lacking for more than a year now. Both Isner and Kyrgios played inspired tennis in their first-round matches on Tuesday. After Isner battled past fellow American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4, Kyrgios defeated recent Newport winner Kevin Anderson 7-6(4), 6-3 in the nightcap.

Once again thriving in fast, high-bouncing conditions, Isner sent 36 aces whizzing past Wolf.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite places to play at,” the 36-year-old said. “It’s without a doubt the most successful tournament of my career. It’s the 11th time they’ve had the event here in Atlanta and I’ve been in the finals eight times. I just have great memories here.

“[This event] is great. The setup here in Atlantic Station is awesome; everyone knows that. I have my wife and kids here; we’ve got our little room, we have our washer and dryer, making breakfast in the morning. It definitely feels like I’m at home right now. I’ve said it a zillion times; I’m very comfortable here in Atlanta.

“But that doesn’t guarantee anything, of course.”

Or does it?

“I just loving playing here in Atlanta,” Nick Kyrgios said. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER