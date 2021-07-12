- Wimbledon 2021 Fan Photos
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
- Hamburg European Open, Hall of Fame Open, Nordea Open ATP Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
- Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021 • He is Even in Slams With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Men’ Championship Trophy Shots
- Gordon Reid Hoping Wimbledon Success Will Inspire Next Generation Of Wheelchair Tennis Players
- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/11/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Wimbledon Final: Djokovic vs. Berrettini
- Ash Barty Wins Wimbledon 2021 • 50th Anniversary Of Evonne Goolagong’s Championship Win
- Berrettini has Always Been the Biggest Threat to Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Ladies’ Championship Trophy Shots
- Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova Restore Order to Women’s Tennis in Wimbledon Final • We Call it the FILA Championship Finals
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Up History as Matteo Berrettini has Already Made it
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 11 Starring Berrettini, Djokovic, Shapavolov and More!
- “Mr. FILA”, Martin Frederick Mulligan
Hamburg European Open, Hall of Fame Open, Nordea Open ATP Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21
-
- Updated: July 12, 2021
Hamburg European Open
Hamburg, Germany
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€1,030,900
Hamburg A Highlight Of Summer Clay Circuit
The Hamburg European Open welcomes 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops. The tournament is held in the heart of Hamburg at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, which features a retractable roof stadium.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here
Hall of Fame Open
Newport, RI, USA
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$466,870
Feel The History In Newport
The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass in North America.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here
Nordea Open
Bastad, Sweden
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€419,470
Bastad Honoured For 11 Straight Years
The Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, July 12th: click here