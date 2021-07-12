Hamburg European Open, Hall of Fame Open, Nordea Open ATP Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/12/21

Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to Hamburg this year after reaching the final at the ATP 500 event last September.





Hamburg European Open

Hamburg, Germany

June 12-July 18th, 2021

€1,030,900

Hamburg A Highlight Of Summer Clay Circuit

The Hamburg European Open welcomes 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops. The tournament is held in the heart of Hamburg at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, which features a retractable roof stadium.

Singles Draw

Doubles Draw

The 2019 Hall of Fame Open finalist Alexander Bublik, pictured here at Wimbledon, will once again compete in Newport.

Hall of Fame Open

Newport, RI, USA

June 12-July 18th, 2021

$466,870

Feel The History In Newport

The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass in North America.

Singles Draw

Doubles Draw

Fabio Fognini defeated Richard Gasquet to win the title in Bastad in 2018.





Nordea Open

Bastad, Sweden

June 12-July 18th, 2021

€419,470

Bastad Honoured For 11 Straight Years

The Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.

Singles Draw

Doubles Draw

