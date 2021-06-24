Thiem announces Withdrawal from Wimbledon Following Wrist Injury in Mallorca

By Ricky Dimon



As expected, Dominic Thiem withdrew from Wimbledon on the heels of a freak wrist injury he sustained earlier this week at the Mallorca Championships.



Thiem made the announcement on Tuesday, two days after retiring from his opening match in Mallorca. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading Adrian Mannarino 5-2 in the first set but saw everything take an abrupt turn for the worse when he hit a forehand and felt pain in his right wrist.



After a Wednesday MRI in Mallorca was inconclusive, Thiem traveled to Barcelona for a second opinion. A specialist confirmed that the world No. 5 has a “detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist,” which will sideline him for a month and maybe longer. In addition to Wimbledon, Thiem will also miss clay-court tournaments in Hamburg and Gstaad.



“I’m going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible,” the 2020 U.S. Open champion wrote on social media. “They’ve informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon. I’m really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar: Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad. They are very important tournaments for me.

“I appreciate all the support from the fans in these difficult moments — I’m determined to come back stronger.”



Other players who have withdrawn from Wimbledon are Rafael Nadal, David Goffin, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, and Borna Coric. A lucky loser will replace Thiem in the main draw because qualifying is already underway–and will end on Thursday.



The draw ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 am in London.



Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.