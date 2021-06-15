Roger Federer off to Winning Start in Halle, Tsitsipas Withdraws and Medvedev Crashes Out

Roger Federer will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in his Halle round-of-16-match. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON



By Ricky Dimon



Roger Federer is off to a winning start on grass in 2021 after he defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6(4), 7-5 in round one of the Noventi Open on Monday. Federer held serve the entire way–saving two break points in the first set–and finally broke for the first time in the last game of the match to prevail in one hour and 34 minutes.



“It was good,” the 39-year-old assessed. “The first round here in Halle, I always find it is dangerous and it is hard to find any sort of rhythm–especially against a bigger server who takes big cuts at the ball. But I thought I did well, stayed calm, focused, and played well in the tiebreak. As the match went on, I started to get a better feel for his serve and created more opportunities, and felt I was getting there. I am happy to be back on the grass and the goal is to try and win again here.”



Another title would be Federer’s 11th in Halle, where he boasts a 69-7 lifetime match record.



The Swiss is coming off a fourth-round performance at the French Open, where he beat Denis Istomin, Marin Cilic, and Dominik Koepfer before withdrawing prior to a round of 16 match against Matteo Berrettini. It was a precautionary move to preserve his body for a much more important–and potentially successful–grass-court season.

“I feel it is very much a mindset playing on this surface,” Federer explained. “Here in Halle, with the courts protected by the roof, it is slippery and plays fast, so it is always a dangerous tournament to play. I was slipping on the second point so it is different, you can’t move as aggressively as maybe you’d like. It will be interesting to see how the top guys play. I am always excited to see how they handle these early rounds in Halle.”

Daniil Medvedev lost his Halle opener to Jan-Lennard Struff. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES