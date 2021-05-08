- Mutua Madrid Open Finals Photo Gallery: Aryna Sabalenka Tops Ashleigh Barty
Internazionali BNL d’Italia Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/9/21
- Updated: May 8, 2021
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Rome, Italy
€2,563,710
May 9 – May 16, 2021
The Internazionali BNL d’Italia is staged on red clay at the historic Foro Italico in Rome, one of the most majestic sites on the pro tour. Rafael Nadal has won a record nine titles in Rome. At the 2020 event staged last fall, Diego Schwartzman upset Nadal. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud and Schwartzman in succession to win his fifth Rome title. On the ladies’ side, Simona Halep knocked off Garbine Muguruza and defending champion Karolina Pliskova to win the 2020 Rome title. Elina Svitolina won back-to-back titles in 2017-2018. The tournament is one of the three Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the pro circuit.
Internazionali BNL d’Italia Draws
Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Men’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Sunday, May 9th: [Click Here]