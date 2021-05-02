- Route to Roland Garros Weekend Wrap: Osaka and Pliskova Falter in Madrid as Ramos-Vinolas and Basilashvili Lift Trophies in Estoril, Munich – 10sBalls
- Mutua Madrid Open Photo Gallery Featuring Nadal, Brady, Shapovalov and More!
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/3/21
- Alexandr Dolgopolov Retires From Pro Tour
- Federer-Backed Swiss Shoemaker ON Running Said to Eye IPO at $5 Billion Valuation
- Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Photo Gallery: Barty, Kvitova, Nadal and More!
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 5/2/21
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/2/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 5/1/21
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/1/21
- Tennis Photo Gallery from the Mutua Madrid Open
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Rudi Molleker • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/30/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 4/30/21
- Novak Djokovic out of Madrid, Thiem’s Potential Turnaround, and other Thoughts on the Clay-court Tennis Season
Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/3/21
-
- Updated: May 2, 2021
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
€3,226,325
April 28 – May 9, 2021
The Mutua Madrid Open transitioned from hard court to clay in 2009 and is staged at the famed Caja Magica (“Magic Box”). Spaniards have won the title six times since the inaugural edition in 2002, with Rafael Nadal lifting the trophy for a fifth time in 2017. The last time the Mutua Madrid Open was contested in 2019, Kiki Bertens beat Simona Halep to win the women’s championship. Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas in succession to win his third Madrid title in 2019.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Monday, May 3rd: [Click Here]