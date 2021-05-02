Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/3/21

No. 13-seeded Grigor Dimitrov launches his Mutua Madrid Open on Monday against Lloyd Harris. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Mutua Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain

€3,226,325

April 28 – May 9, 2021

The Mutua Madrid Open transitioned from hard court to clay in 2009 and is staged at the famed Caja Magica (“Magic Box”). Spaniards have won the title six times since the inaugural edition in 2002, with Rafael Nadal lifting the trophy for a fifth time in 2017. The last time the Mutua Madrid Open was contested in 2019, Kiki Bertens beat Simona Halep to win the women’s championship. Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas in succession to win his third Madrid title in 2019.





