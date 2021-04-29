The Newest Gift Re-Imagined: Tennis Stars on “Cameo” Chats Available • Full List Here

By • Thomas Cluck

Looking for the perfect gift for the tennis fan in your life? Always wanted to finally hear a message from your favorite star in our sport?! Maybe even a tennis player looking for some, any, extra money during these financially tough times in the game with coronavirus?? Well, now there’s Cameo, an all new online, digital video site where celebrities, athletes, influencers, really anyone can send you the video or message you’ve always wanted to hear for a tiny price! (sometimes BIG price)

Tennis players have more than found out about Cameo already, with the legendary Bryan Brothers, the greatest doubles team of all time, leading the way with a big $295 a pop for a video from the twins Bob and Mike.

Bob (L) and Mike Bryan (R)

• On the expensive side as well is 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens clocking in at $250

• There’s also the flamboyant Frenchman and former Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at $200.

You can get a French salute from Tsonga, a forehand clinic from Czech legend Ivan Lendl

•We’d choose a Happy Birthday mixed into a Freestyle King of tennis routine from viral star and tennis influencer Stefan Bojic.

• There’s a Coaching or commentary from U.S. tennis legend Tracy Austin or star coach Paul Annacone?

• Podcasting from Noah Rubin or even a graduation congratulations from the former Junior Wimbledon champion and Wake Forest Demon Deacons player or UCLA Bruin Mackenzie ‘Mackie’ McDonald?

•All options on cameo. The choices and possible creations from your favorite creative tennis stars are endless!

List of Tennis Players and Corresponding Cameo Prices:

The Bryan Brothers- $295

Sloane Stephens- $250

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga- $200

Ivan Lendl- $150

Marcos Baghdatis- $120

Stefan Bojic- $100

Jack Sock- $90

Taylor Townsend- $75

Tracy Austin- $75

Paul Annacone- $50

Johanna Konta- $50

Coco Vandeweghe- $50

Taylor Fritz- $50

Donald Young- $45

Dustin Brown- $45

Marcelo Melo- $45

Noah Rubin- $35

Kirsten Flipkens- $35

Fanny Stollar- $35

Andreas Seppi- $32

Shelby Rogers- $30

Julia Elbaba- $30

Charlotte Bouchard- $30

Priscilla Hon- $30

Mackenzie McDonald- $30

Nick Monroe- $25

Kirby Bridges- $25

Victoria Duval- $20

Bradley Klahn- $20

Sabrina Santamaria- $20

Visit Cameo Here: https://www.cameo.com/

Editors Note • This is a great list! And we’ve seen some screenshots and heard some greetings. They are awesome. We are thinking of Mother’s Day and a few graduations. And May has Cinco de Mayo • where are you margarita drinkers… We are definitely going with Dustin Brown for Mother’s Day. And Donald Young too. We know Flipkens will call her anyway. Right FLIP • Because she missed calling this year on the recent 91 B-day. Come on more of you guys sign up. This is great. Taylor Fritz is a real bargain. Great for graduates! And future tennis stars. (LJ)