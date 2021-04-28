Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/29/21

Filip Krajinovic takes the court in Munich on Thursday. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Munich BMW Open

Munich, Germany

€481,270

April 26 – May 2, 2021

Alexander Zverev plays for home glory this week at the BMW Open in Munich. Two-time champion Zverev, who lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, owns a 13-4 record at this ATP 250.

All eyes will be on third seed Aslan Karatsev, this year’s surprise Australian Open semifinalist, who defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Saturday in the Belgrade semifinals. The second seed is Casper Ruud, who recently showed his clay-court prowess by making the Monte-Carlo semifinals.

Other players to watch include #NextGenATP American Sebastian Korda, Singapore champion Alexei Popyrin and rising Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori.

Munich BMW Open

Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Doubles Main Draw: [click here]

Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Order of Play for Thursday, April 29th: [Click Here]

