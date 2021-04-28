- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/29/21
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/29/21
- In Memoriam – the Demise of Wimbledon’s Unique Middle Sunday
- Christie’s Auction House to Sell Federer’s Private Tennis Memorabilia Collection to Support Educational Resources in Africa
- A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/28/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/28/21
- 10sBalls.com Features GreatBase Tennis
- Covid Jab is a ‘No-brainer’ says Andy Murray as he Prepares for Wimbledon
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tennis Tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Rafa Nadal Outlasts Tsitsipas in 3 Hours and 38 Minutes, Saves 1 Match Point to Triumph in Barcelona Tennis
- Serbia Open Finals Photo Gallery: Matteo Berrettini Tops Aslan Karatsev
- Barcelona Open Final Photo Gallery: Rafa Nadal Edges Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thriller!
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Finals Photo Gallery: Ash Barty Tops Aryna Sabalenka!
Christie’s Auction House to Sell Federer’s Private Tennis Memorabilia Collection to Support Educational Resources in Africa
-
- Updated: April 28, 2021
Christies Auction House to present two unique sales comprising of Roger Federer’s personal sporting memorabilia collected over the duration of his outstanding professional tennis career to date.
Roger Federer, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time is offering this collection to support The Roger Federer Foundation who help deliver educational resources to children in Africa and Switzerland.
The Live Auction comprises 20 prestigious lots, each signed and celebrating one of Federer’s 20 record-breaking Grand Slam tennis titles.
The Online Auction comprises 300 lots charting Federer’s career from the early days of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to matches which took place in 2021.
The Roger Federer Collection – The Live Auction – London, 23 June.
The Online Auction, 23 June – 13 & 14 July.
For further information on the sale, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3aOiLBE