Christie’s﻿ Auction House to Sell Federer’s Private Tennis Memorabilia Collection to Support Educational Resources in Africa

Roger Federer US Open, 2018, day 6. © Tim Clayton / Corbis Sport / Getty Images

Christies Auction House to present two unique sales comprising of Roger Federer’s personal sporting memorabilia collected over the duration of his outstanding professional tennis career to date.



Roger Federer, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time is offering this collection to support The Roger Federer Foundation who help deliver educational resources to children in Africa and Switzerland.



The Live Auction comprises 20 prestigious lots, each signed and celebrating one of Federer’s 20 record-breaking Grand Slam tennis titles.

The Online Auction comprises 300 lots charting Federer’s career from the early days of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to matches which took place in 2021.

The Roger Federer Collection – The Live Auction – London, 23 June.

The Online Auction, 23 June – 13 & 14 July.

For further information on the sale, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3aOiLBE

