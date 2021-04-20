Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 Draws and Order Of Play for 4/21/21

Don't Miss
- Updated: April 20, 2021
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Stuttgart, Germany
$565,530
Apr 19 – Apr 25, 2021
The world’s elite coming to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The 44th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix features one of the strongest main draw fields in its history. Headed by Ashleigh Barty, the world No. 1, a total of seven Top 10 players will be appearing in the Porsche Arena from 17 to 25 April.
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Wednesday, April 21st: [Click Here]
