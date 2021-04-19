- Tennis Star Karolina Pliskova Talks About Recovering From Injury and Preparing for Stuttgart
Tennis Star Karolina Pliskova Talks About Recovering From Injury and Preparing for Stuttgart
- Updated: April 19, 2021
Karolina Pliskova posted on her facebook page today about recovering from a wrist injury and her training for her return this week at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500.
Po návratu z Miami jsem se dávala dohromady hlavně po zdravotní stránce. Mám už delší dobu problémy se zápěstím, takže…Posted by Karolína Plíšková on Monday, April 19, 2021
Here is the English translation:
After returning from Miami, I got together mainly on the health side. I have had problems with my wrist for quite a while, so I have completed several examinations and had to postpone the rocket for a while. I would like to thank Dr. Kebrle, who took care of me, it is much better at the moment, hopefully, it will last!
I was preparing for the clay season in Marbella, Spain, where the camp of our tennis academy takes place. It was nice to see girls and boys in action again, I have to say they are improving a lot, it makes us very happy.
I worked mainly on conditioning due to injuries, I used to moving on clay, I went running, I worked out mainly with my own weight. I started playing tennis until a few days ago, but I feel good and I am looking forward to the games again. Unfortunately in Stuttgart again without spectators, but what can you do….
This tournament is one of my favorite businesses, I have even managed to win it in the past and we did well here in the Fed Cup. So keep your fingers crossed, hopefully this year will be successful!