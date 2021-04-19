Tennis Star Karolina Pliskova Talks About Recovering From Injury and Preparing for Stuttgart

Karolina Pliskova posted on her facebook page today about recovering from a wrist injury and her training for her return this week at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500.

Po návratu z Miami jsem se dávala dohromady hlavně po zdravotní stránce. Mám už delší dobu problémy se zápěstím, takže… Posted by Karolína Plíšková on Monday, April 19, 2021



Here is the English translation:

After returning from Miami, I got together mainly on the health side. I have had problems with my wrist for quite a while, so I have completed several examinations and had to postpone the rocket for a while. I would like to thank Dr. Kebrle, who took care of me, it is much better at the moment, hopefully, it will last!

I was preparing for the clay season in Marbella, Spain, where the camp of our tennis academy takes place. It was nice to see girls and boys in action again, I have to say they are improving a lot, it makes us very happy.

I worked mainly on conditioning due to injuries, I used to moving on clay, I went running, I worked out mainly with my own weight. I started playing tennis until a few days ago, but I feel good and I am looking forward to the games again. Unfortunately in Stuttgart again without spectators, but what can you do….

This tournament is one of my favorite businesses, I have even managed to win it in the past and we did well here in the Fed Cup. So keep your fingers crossed, hopefully this year will be successful!