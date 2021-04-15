Victoria Azarenka not able to Compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart due to Covid Vaccination

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Ashleigh Barty during their match at the Miami Open 2021. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Viktoria Azarenka has withdrawn from next week’s WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart to receive the first dose of her COVID vaccination.

Azarenka who is currently ranked 15th in the world is the second player who has publicly announced a change in schedule to get vaccinated. Two weeks ago, Dusan Lajovic withdrew from the ATP 250 tournament in Marbella.

Azarenka is next scheduled to play in two weeks at Madrid.