Victoria Azarenka not able to Compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart due to Covid Vaccination
- Updated: April 15, 2021
Viktoria Azarenka has withdrawn from next week’s WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart to receive the first dose of her COVID vaccination.
Azarenka who is currently ranked 15th in the world is the second player who has publicly announced a change in schedule to get vaccinated. Two weeks ago, Dusan Lajovic withdrew from the ATP 250 tournament in Marbella.
Azarenka is next scheduled to play in two weeks at Madrid.