Rising Tennis Star Daniil Medvedev Out of Monte Carlo Due to Covid After Hit With Rafa Nadal

By Alix Ramsay

Daniil Medvedev is the latest player to fall victim to Covid-19. He tested positive for the virus on Monday at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters – after practicing with Rafa Nadal – and has been withdrawn from the event.

According to an ATP statement, the world No.2 has been placed in isolation and is being monitored by both the tournament doctor and the ATP’s medical team.

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo,” Medvedev said in the statement. “My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on tour as soon and as safely as possible.”

As Medvedev explained before the tournament began, one of the joys of this week’s event is that he can stay at home and sleep in his own bed. Like many of the multi-millionaire players, he enjoys the tax-free life in Monaco and of the 56 men in the singles draw, 12 list Monte Carlo as their home. To be fair, one of them – wild card Lucas Catarina, the world No.388 – is actually Monegasque and with his earnings for this year coming to the princely sum of $5,314, he is hardly living in the principality for financial reasons.

Still, that means that 12 singles players can nip to the shops, go for lunch and even invite their friends round to their place for a meal this week. Should they be that way inclined, they can go to the casinos, too, as these establishments are helpfully open between noon and 7pm (closing in good time for the evening curfew). And in all of those social situations, they can pick up the bug and bring it back to what passes for a bubble at the tennis club.

At other tournaments, the organisers have done their best to corral the players into designated hotels and ferry them to and from the practice and match courts when necessary. The restrictions have been difficult for some players to cope with but, until now, they have worked reasonably well. In Monaco, the home from home for almost a quarter of the singles field, it is all starting to unravel already – and it is only the third day of the tournament.

