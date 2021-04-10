Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order Of Play for 4/11/21

David Goffin players former US Open champion Marin Cilic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

€2,082,960

April 11 – April 18, 2021

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012. Fabio Fognini is reigning Monte-Carlo champion. The tournament was not played in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Doubles Main Draw: [click here]

Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Order of Play for Sunday, April 11th: [Click Here]

