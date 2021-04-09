Tennis News • Wilson Sporting Goods Announces Roland Garros Rackets

With the 2021 French Open just over a month away, Wilson Sporting Goods is jumping into the fray by launching two new limited-edition Roland Garros themed tennis rackets in the Ultra 100 v3 RG and Blade 98 (16×19) v7 RG. Utilizing Parisian design traits, Wilson’s two new RG rackets feature classic vintage stripes combined with the cool grey, clay and navy accents synonymous with one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

The Ultra 100 v3 RG racket is great for those looking for easy access to power, and retails for $199, while the Blade 98 (16×19) v7 RG racket is ideal for competitive players who need increased feel and control, and is retailing for $219. Both rackets are now available online at www.wilson.com.