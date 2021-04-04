Hurkacz Wins Miami Open Tennis Battle Between Good Friends and First-time Masters 1000 Finalists

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy following their Men’s Singles Finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

By Ricky Dimon

Even with so many top players missing from this year’s Miami Open, nobody could have expected that Hubert Hurkacz would be the last man standing.



But that proved to be the case on Sunday, when Hurkacz captured the first Masters 1000 title of his career by beating Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4 in an improbable final matchup. The Pole prevailed after one hour and 45 minutes.



“I played [some] of the best tennis I’ve ever played,” Hurkacz assured. “I was solid throughout the whole tournament, and I was able to get through each round (and) was even more pumped for the next round. I think that’s something special for me.”



The world No. 37’s tennis was special from start to finish in Miami.



His run included victories over Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev before he was at his very best again with Sinner on the other side of the net. A tight first set between Dubai doubles partners saw Sinner serve for it only to get broken at 6-5. With momentum in hand, Hurkacz took the ensuing tiebreaker and was temporarily off to the races in set two. The 26th seed seized a 4-0 lead, but it would not be entirely smooth sailing to the finish line. Sinner broke back once to pull within 3-4 and he had minor 30-all chances in each of his opponent’s final two service games. Nonetheless, clutch serving by Hurkacz helped him seal the deal clinch his biggest-ever moment on a tennis court.

The 24-year-old is now 10-0 in Florida this season, having previously triumphed in Delray Beach.

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland poses with the Butch Buchholz Trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy following their Men’s Singles Finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE





“Last year I spent so much time in Florida,” Hurkacz reflected. “I was here like almost half of the year. We were working pretty hard, and I think I’m used to the conditions. I think [that’s] been part of the success I had here in Florida…. My tennis is getting better. We work hard with my coach (Craig Boynton) and I’m super happy that it happened here. We still need to improve a couple of things and just try to get better each day.”



It’s scary how good Sinner already is at 19 years old and how much better he can get. Although it wasn’t the Italian’s day on Sunday, he will still climb to 23rd in the rankings. Hurkacz, meanwhile, will vault to No. 16.



There could be only one winner, of course, but it was clearly a monumental fortnight for both rising stars.

Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with his second place trophy following his Men’s Singles Finals match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE





“Hubi, many congratulations for this week and a half,” Sinner said at the trophy ceremony. “I think you showed what talent you have. I’m more proud of what kind of person you are. I have to say you are maybe my best friend on tour.”



“I want to congratulate Jannik,” Hurkacz said. “He’s an amazing player (and an) amazing guy. He has such a bright future ahead of him. Huge congrats to you.”

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

Editors Note • It was a great final and Hubie certainly beat a lot of really good players to win. We applaud Master Coach and Solinco String’s ambassador, the amazing Craig Boynton. Congratulations all around. (LJ)