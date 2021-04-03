- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/4/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the Miami Open Tennis Final: Jannik Sinner vs. Hubert Hurkacz
- Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina Are Engaged!
- Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz Play Their Way Into Improbable Miami Open Tennis Title Match
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Sinner, Bautista Agut, Rublev and More!
- Tennis Update From Alix Ramsay in London • No Golf for Rafa… but Andy’s not so Sure
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/3/21
- Tennis News From France • French Open in Doubt as Covid Numbers Rise in Paris
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Feat. Hurkacz, Barty, Andreescu, Rain Delays and More!
- Hurkacz, Rublev Set Up Meeting of First-time Masters 1000 Semifinalists in Miami Tennis
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/2/21
- Noah Rubin’s BTR Tennis Tour Postponed Till January 2022
- Bautista Agut Beats Medvedev Again, Sinner Advances to First Masters 1000 Semi in Miami Tennis
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Bautista Agut, Sinner, Andreescu, Sakkari and More!
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/1/21
Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz Play Their Way Into Improbable Miami Open Tennis Title Match
-
- Updated: April 3, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
With Indian Wells having been cancelled again in 2021, the Miami Open is the undisputed fifth-biggest tennis tournament in the world.
And its men’s singles final will be…Jannik Sinner vs. Hubert Hurkacz?!?!
It is true that the rest of the 96-man field got an assist from the Big 3–and many others–being absent, but Sinner and Hurkacz certainly don’t have to apologize for capitalizing on the opportunity.
Sinner was first into the title match after outlasting Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday afternoon. It was Sinner’s second three-set victory over Bautista Agut in as many tournaments, having previously prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in Dubai. This one required two hours and 28 minutes, during which the 19-year-old not only came back from a set down but also recovered from a break down in the third. A furious string of winners allowed Sinner to break at love in the final game.
“It feels unbelievable,” the Italian assured. “It’s always tough to play against Roberto. Two weeks ago we played in Dubai, we had a tough one there. Now, a tough one here. I’m very happy about reaching the final here in Miami.”
Hurkacz’s final appearance is even more surprising, although nothing about success in the state of Florida should come as a shock. After all, the Pole has frequently trained at Saddlebrook in Tampa with John Isner and plenty of other Americans. Hurkacz kicked off his 2021 campaign with a title at Delray Beach, and now he is up to even bigger and better things just down the road in Miami.
Facing title favorite Andrey Rublev on Friday night, Hurkacz powered his way to a 6-3, 6-4 upset in one hour and 27 minutes.
It was a convincing performance by the world No. 37 in which the only real trouble he ran into–aside from just one loss of serve–came at the end of each set. He survived a deuce game at 5-3 in the first and then saved three break points while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second.
“It means a lot,” Hurkacz said. “It’s really huge for me…. I was a little bit tight (at the end)–especially against Andrey. He hit some amazing shots. I was trying to play my best and stay relaxed as I could.”
Now the biggest match of each player’s career awaits on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first-ever meeting between Sinner and Hurkacz, although they were just on the same sid of the tennis court–as doubles partners in Dubai.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.