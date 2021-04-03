- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/4/21
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina Are Engaged!

- Updated: April 3, 2021
What the tennis world needs now is love.
We’ve got it now: Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are engaged to be married!
The superstar couple announced their engagement on social media channels today.
“She said YES” Monfils posted on Twitter along with a huge red heart the title “Madame Monfils” and a reference to what could be a July wedding date?
Svitolina showed off a gorgeous diamond engagement ring along with her response “YES to the beginning of our forever.”
The couple had announced their split in a joint statement posted on social media after the Australian Open and pledged they remained best of friends.
Clearly, time apart has brought the couple back together and we’re thrilled.
Congratulations to the one of tennis’ coolest couples!