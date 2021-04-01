Noah Rubin’s BTR Tour Postponed Till January 2022

Noah Rubin

BTR Tour announced that they will be postponing the start of the tour till January 2022 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The model for “reinvented tennis” could not be realized in the current environment. BTR Tour combines a new and fast-paced style of scoring and gives fans the opportunity to get to know the players Behind The Racquet. The tour combines tennis with art, music, food and fashion.



For all event updates, please visit http://thebtrtour.com