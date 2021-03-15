Battle of the Brits Adds More Tickets Due to High Demand

Jamie Murray, Tournament Director of the Battle of the Brits—Scotland versus England tennis and entertainment event, has been forced to add more seats at Aberdeen’s P & J Live arena to accommodate a huge surge in demand for tickets.



Doubles standout Jamie Murray and his brother Sir Andy Murray are set to lead the Scotland team against an England line-up featuring British No.1 Dan Evans when the event kicks off on December 21-22nd, 2021 in Aberdeen.



As expected, fans are jumping at the chance to see the Murrays play live in Scotland and be part of a unique two-day sports and entertainment event in the lead-up to Christmas.



Andy Murray is scheduled to feature in all three sessions across Tuesday and Wednesday, December 21st and 22nd.



Wednesday evening’s session is completely sold out so Jamie Murray and his team are adding extra seating capacity for Wednesday night to meet the demand. A small number of tickets are still available for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon sessions.



“We want as many people to be part of this as possible,” said Jamie Murray. “Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is going to be really special for me and for Andy and hopefully for fans as well and we don’t want anyone to miss out.



“I’m thrilled with how ticket sales are going. It’s been a tough year for so many people and I think everyone is excited be able to look forward to something fun like this.”



Tickets are available through Ticketmaster here: Battle of the Brits – Tickets



