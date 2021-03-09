UTS “Ultimate Tennis Showdown” • Season 2 Launch With Tsitsipas, Monfils, Fognini, Bublik, Moutet and More

The world’s most innovative tennis league, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), returns for a second season after the success of its first three editions in 2020.

The first event of the year, UTS4, will be held from April 5-7, at the Mouratoglou Academy, in the South of France.

UTS1 finalist and world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, showman Gael Monfils (No. 12), electric Fabio Fognini (No. 18), unconventional Alexander Bublik (No. 44) and drop-shot master Corentin Moutet (No. 72) already confirmed their presence to UTS4.

One of the major 2021 novelties is the introduction of a second league, The Contenders’ League, which will feature 8 players who will become real UTS experts and compete for a chance to battle against primary league champions in a final showdown.

UTS4 will be the first UTS Showdown series event to be played on clay. It will serve as a preparatory event for the clay swing, which starts with the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.



UTS4: Everything you need to know

• 2 groups of 4 players

• 15 matches overall, semi-finals and final included

• Round-robin stage to take place April 5-6

• Final Four to take place April 7

• 100% night session matches



UTS4 will continue to focus on emotions, suspense, and speed with a shortened format consisting of four quarters, and a potential sudden death. UTS cards will be back in action, as well as the fan-favourite mid-match interviews and coaching time-outs.



“2020 showed us that the revolutionary project was worth pursuing. We’ve attracted a new, younger audience, created incredible memories and experienced a wide variety of emotions from excitement, to stress, suspense, and laughter. Coming back with a second season of UTS was a no-brainer for 2021. We have a lot of surprises in store for the fans and we can’t wait to have them on board and to continue this tennis saga.” – Patrick Mouratoglou

All the matches will be livestreamed around the world for free on the UTS streaming platform – https://watch.utslive.tv