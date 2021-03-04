- Draws & Order of Play for ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 3/5/2021
Draws & Order of Play for ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 3/5/2021
-
- Updated: March 4, 2021
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament – Rotterdam, Netherlands
€1,117,900
1-7 March 2021
Dutch Titlist Due In Rotterdam
The first edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, held in 1974, was won by Dutch tennis ace Tom Okker. Tennis fans in The Netherlands had to wait until 1995 for another Dutchman, Richard Krajicek, to title at the indoor hard-court event. Winners in the intervening years have included illustrious players, such as Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. Since then, stars, such as Roger Federer, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Murray, have all lifted the trophy.
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Draws
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Doubles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for March 5th: [click here]