Nur-Sultan ATP Forte Challenger 125 • Day 5 • Match Day 2, Very Nice!
- Updated: March 3, 2021
Match day for Taro with Denis Istomin! A very tough and repeated opponent. Denis Beat Wu Yibing in the final of the Asian Games in 2018 and I know how good Denis can play. So today was a tough day.
Before the match, I was watching the match before and we were honored by the visit of the president of the tennis federation Mr. Bulat Zhamituly, who has a great love for tennis and is a very good player himself!
Match ready and Taro took the victory 6-2 6-4.
After the match, I wanted to say thank you to the local support we are receiving! The culture and heritage must be something and maybe in the future, I will be able to visit again!
The players have a special location where we can learn about the local arts, customs and music.
Yesterday I had a short Q and A. Here is the link to the interview. https://ktf.kz/en/news/?id=4970
Tomorrow we have an active recovery day!
Sven Groeneveld