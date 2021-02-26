MaliVai Washington Youth Tennis • Celebrating 25th Year

By MaliVai Washington



It is hard to believe that we are now in our 25th year of serving the community. When I first began tennis clinics in Jacksonville in 1996, the youth and families I interacted with inspired me to find a way to do more.



In order to make the largest impact possible, we knew we had to start in the community with the largest challenges. Our Tennis-N-Tutoring program kicked off in 2000 in a neighborhood where poverty and violent crime is prevalent and youth are at-risk for involvement in harmful activities and detrimental behaviors.



Within eight years, we had opened our Youth Center and were serving hundreds of students daily after school and during the summer. By providing academic assistance, life skills, family services, mentorship, mental health counseling and enrichment, our programs are improving the educational, social and economic future of our youth. Over 25 years:



$1.1 million in scholarships have been awarded to students

20,000+ children have been reached through programs

100% of youth who completed the program graduated on time





The opening of our Club 904 Teen Center in 2020 marked the start of a new chapter for the Foundation. Allowing us to expand programming, serve more youth and promote employability and educational attainment, the center will encourage each student to reach their full potential and find success.



I am incredibly grateful for the outpouring of generosity and support the Foundation consistently receives that has allowed us to reach this milestone. Together, we will continue to champion our students, promote youth development, advocate for equity and make a measurable difference.



Sincerely,



MaliVai Washington

Founder



P.S. Would you help to ensure we can serve youth for another 25 years by making a donation in honor of our 25th anniversary? Make your donation by March 1st to help us raise more funds through Birdies for Charity!