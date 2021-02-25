Don't Miss
Travel Day(s) • Singapore, Dubai, Nursultan • Sven Tennis
- Updated: February 25, 2021
Today we will have a long day (2) adventure!
We say goodbye to Singapore and of course, they love me here in Singapore… I❤️SG made for me or is It for I love Singapore?
We left with 32 Celsius / 90 Fahrenheit and will be going to -26 Celsius / -14 Fahrenheit.
Our travels will be through Dubai with a layover of 20 hours.
Lunch warnings “No Puffing”, “No BioHazards.”
Taro and I found a good solution since we arrived at midnight in Dubai we could get in our personal capsule/pod and get some sleep 🛌 in our cabin. Not good for ones who are claustrophobic.
I will send another update on arrival in NurSultan.
Sven Groeneveld