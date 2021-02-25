Travel Day(s) • Singapore, Dubai, Nursultan • Sven Tennis

Today we will have a long day (2) adventure!

We say goodbye to Singapore and of course, they love me here in Singapore… I❤️SG made for me or is It for I love Singapore?

We left with 32 Celsius / 90 Fahrenheit and will be going to -26 Celsius / -14 Fahrenheit.

Our travels will be through Dubai with a layover of 20 hours.

Lunch warnings “No Puffing”, “No BioHazards.”

Taro and I found a good solution since we arrived at midnight in Dubai we could get in our personal capsule/pod and get some sleep 🛌 in our cabin. Not good for ones who are claustrophobic.

I will send another update on arrival in NurSultan.

Sven Groeneveld