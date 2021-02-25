10sBalls.com
Home / Columnists / Sven Groeneveld / In case You Missed It • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Australian Open Tour Diary Recap

Australian Open 2021

After two weeks of hard lockdown quarantine, what does one do… oh that’s right… there is a Grandslam to play!

Relive Coach Sven’s AO 2021 tour experience – links below.

Sven Tennis • Day 16 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park
Sven Tennis • Day 17 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park #2
Day 18 • Melbourne Park #3 • Match Day • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s AO 2021 Tennis Diary
Zen With Sven, Day 19 at Melbourne Park With Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
AO Quarantine, Day 20 at Melbourne Park with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
Off Day At The Australian Open, Day 21 with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
A Long Practice Day and Monday’s Schedule, Day 22 of Sven Groeneveld’s Tennis Diary From Melbourne Park
A Wet Day Before The Big Dance, Day 23 with Tennis Coach Sven at the Australian Open
The Start, The End, The Beginning… All In One Day! Day 24 at the Australian Open with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
Back To Work… Day 25 In Melbourne with Coach Sven
A New Day, A New Badge • Day 26 in Melbourne at the Australian Open 2021
Practice Session and Crowds At Melbourne Park! Day 27 from the Australian Open
AO 2021 • Day 28 • Sven’s Day Off in Melbourne, 5 Day Mandatory Lockdown Announced
Back to Work and Back in Lockdown, Day 29 in Melbourne
Sven Tennis • Routines, Tests and Singing Birds… Day 30 in Melbourne
The Last Day, Day 31 in Melbourne with Coach Sven Groeneveld
Singapore Bound • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Melbourne Tennis Adventure Comes To An End
Special Thank You To TennisBalls • 10sBalls