Slinger World’s Best Hitting Partner • Tennis Ball machine Now at all Peter Burwash Resorts And Clinics

Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for tennis, has partnered with Peter Burwash International (PBI), the iconic tennis club and resort management company with more than 50 prestigious tennis destinations in 24 countries around the world including The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida and The Four Season Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.



PBI manages tennis operations at top luxury hotels globally as well as activates tennis camps, coaching programs and a number of events around the world.



Through this 3-year partnership, PBI will work to promote the game changing Slinger Bag – the most affordable and portable tennis ball launcher on the market – through branded content on its website and social channels, endorsements through its tennis professionals, along with the use of Slinger Bag launchers with coaches and students.



Slinger Bag will also be the official bag for training and practice programs for PBI’s worldwide tennis camps with training tutorials highlighting Slinger Bag that will be distributed to its global network. This partnership demonstrates the portability and easy use of the Slinger Bag for people of all ages and ability, making tennis simple and enjoyable.



Editors Note •We were early crowdfunded in this project. The SLINGER ball machine is portable. It’s the Best machine ever designed at its price and functionality. We love ours. Someone uses it daily. (LJ)