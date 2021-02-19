MVG ART Update: Our First Two Pieces Have Arrived

- Singapore Day 3 • Practice, the Hotel Lobby and the Japan Room
- Updated: February 19, 2021
Editors note – We pulled this story out the vault because yesterday the first two in our tennis collection arrived ! We opened them slowly because they were just so beautiful and wanted to absorb every moment. We looked at over 200 of them before we made our choice and we would have bought every single one of them if we could – they are just that magnificent. (LJ)
“Some colleagues went on to write the story of their tennis career – I chose to paint it.”
For the past 25 years, tennis courts around the globe, have been Melle van Gemerden’s daily landscape view. Both as a top100 ATP player and later, as a professional coach. Contrary to popular belief, Melle sees each court unique in their own right. Each tennis court holds and tells a story through colors and overall atmosphere. Check out his work on Instagram: @mvg.art
https://instagram.com/mvg.art?igshid=95l0fwj264s
These are the tennis courts from the collage, clockwise:
1. Indoor court in Uzbekistan
2. Special commission for Wimbledon umpire
3. Wimbledon qualification courts
4. Kobe Japan outside courts
5. ITV Challenger, France
6. Outside court in Morocco
7. Special commission for Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi
8. Madrid Open clay courts
Editor’s Note: 10sBalls.com Has had its eye on 100 different pieces but has narrowed it down to 3 amazing pieces.