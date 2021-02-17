Wilson Debuts Racket Collaboration With Renowned Artist Romero Britto • Check Out These Awesome Frames

Wilson and renowned artist Romero Britto just launched the W | Romero Britto Collection. The exclusive collection features Romero Britto’s signature style – inspired by cubism, pop art and a warm, vibrant color palette, and is designed to inspire joy, love and acceptance around the game of tennis.

The first stage of the collection (hard goods) features new racket designs for the Clash 100, Clash 100L and Clash 26 in addition to the Ultra 100 v3. These rackets are available for sale now on Wilson.com. The next step in the collection will include soft goods and is expected to launch in the Spring of 2021.