Don't Miss
- Tsitsipas After Beating Nadal: “Something Extra; Something I have Never Felt Before. It Was Epic.”
- Wilson Debuts Racket Collaboration With Renowned Artist Romero Britto • Check Out These Awesome Frames
- Australian Open 2021 • Quarterfinal Photo Gallery • Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Medvedev, Serena and More!
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for Djokovic vs. Karatsev in the Australian Open Semifinals
- Singapore Day 1 • Coach Sven Arrives at the Singapore Tennis Open
- Alix Ramsay Australian Open Update • Rafa Loses To Titsipas in 5 Sets After Winning First 2 Sets
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/18/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Update From The Australian Open • From Crazy Kids to Soon-to-Be Champions, Medvedev and Rublev
- Ricky’s Picks for the Australian Open Men’s Quarterfinals: Nadal vs. Tsitsipas and Medvedev vs. Rublev
- Novak Djokovic Wins But Now He Wants Some Answers • And are Covid Bubbles Bubbles?
- Special Thank You To TennisBalls • 10sBalls
- Singapore Bound • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Melbourne Tennis Adventure Comes To An End
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/17/21
- The Last Day, Day 31 in Melbourne with Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Berrettini Pulls out of Australian Open, Nadal Accidentally Announces it Before Tournament Confirmation
Wilson Debuts Racket Collaboration With Renowned Artist Romero Britto • Check Out These Awesome Frames
-
- Updated: February 17, 2021
Wilson and renowned artist Romero Britto just launched the W | Romero Britto Collection. The exclusive collection features Romero Britto’s signature style – inspired by cubism, pop art and a warm, vibrant color palette, and is designed to inspire joy, love and acceptance around the game of tennis.
The first stage of the collection (hard goods) features new racket designs for the Clash 100, Clash 100L and Clash 26 in addition to the Ultra 100 v3. These rackets are available for sale now on Wilson.com. The next step in the collection will include soft goods and is expected to launch in the Spring of 2021.