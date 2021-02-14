- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/15/21
Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/15/21
- Updated: February 14, 2021
Australian Open
February 8 – February 21, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $80 Million (AUD)
Australian Open Preview
Eight-time AO champion Novak Djokovic plays for his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne Park. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is aiming for his first Australian Open crown since 2009 and 21st Grand Slam championship, while 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem competes for his first Melbourne major title. On the women’s side, Sofia Kenin is defending champion with 39-year-old Serena Williams bidding to match Margaret Court’s all-time record by capturing her 24th Grand Slam title. US Open champion Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty are among the top women’s contenders. The AO features 128-player men’s and women’s singles draws, including 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards in each draw.
Australian Open Seeds
AO Men’s Singles Seeds: [click here]
AO Women’s Singles Seeds: [click here]
Australian Open Draws
AO Men’s Singles: [click here]
AO Men’s Doubles: [click here]
AO Women’s Singles: [click here]
AO Women’s Doubles: [click here]
AO Mixed Doubles: [click here]
AO Men’s Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Men’s Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
AO Women’s Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Women’s Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
AO Quad Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Quad Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
Australian Open Order of Play for Monday, February 15: [click here]