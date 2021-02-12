10sBalls.com
Home / Game, Set, Match / Australian Open Photo Gallery • Third-Round Winners: Djokovic, Dimitrov, Sabalenka, Zverev and More

Australian Open Photo Gallery • Third-Round Winners: Djokovic, Dimitrov, Sabalenka, Zverev and More

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his gripping Australian Open five-set win over Taylor Fritz. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face Serena Williams for the first time in the Australian Open fourth round. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Alexander Zverev dropped just seven games rolling past Adrian Mannarino into the Australian Open fourth round. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in action against Sara Errani of Italy during their third round match in Melbourne. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the Australian Open fourth round for the fourth time in the last five years when opponent Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
In a clash of Canadian buddies, Felix Auger-Aliassime had all the right answers against Denis Shapovalov. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza will play three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster fourth rounder. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Dominic Thiem rallied from two sets down fighting off Nick Kyrgios in five sets. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT