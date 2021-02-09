10sBalls.com
Australian Open First Round Shots • Tennis Photo Gallery: Gauff, Kvitova, Djokovic, Nadal, Svitolina and More

Australian Open First Round Shots • Tennis Photo Gallery: Gauff, Kvitova, Djokovic, Nadal, Svitolina and More

Petra Kvitova roars during her Australian Open win over Greet Minnen of Belgium on Day 1 at Melbourne Park. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Matteo Berrettini of Italy fires up vs. Kevin Anderson in the first round of the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff of runs the ball down during her Australian Open win over Jil Teichmann of Switzerland. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Novak Djokovic flicks back a lob during his Australian Open first-round victory. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Camila Giorgi of Italy will face French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open second round. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Nick Kyrgios won his first match in nearly a year topping Federico Ferreira Silva of Portugal on Day 1 of the Australian Open . EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Yulia Putintseva toppled former US Open champion Sloane Stephens of the USA in the first round of the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Rafael Nadal in full flight dismissing Laslo Djere in round one.. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT A
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after winning her first round women’s singles match of the Australian Open against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at Melbourne Park in. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Mikael Ymer of Sweden in action against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their first round men’s singles match of the Australian Open . EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
A spectators wears an Australian flag as she watches Alex de Minaur of Australia during his first-round win over Tennys Sandgren of the USA. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Alexander Zverev of Germany smashes a racquet during his opening-round win over Marcos Giron of the USA on Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS