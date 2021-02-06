- A Long Practice Day and Monday’s Schedule, Day 22 of Sven Groenevelds Tennis Diary From Melbourne Park
- Ricky Breaks Down the Australian Open Tennis Men’s Singles Draw: Good for Nadal (If Healthy), Tough for Djokovic
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/7/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/7/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Vera Zvonareva | Tennis 10sBalls
- Tennis Photo Gallery Australian Open Women’s Contenders • Osaka, Kenin, Halep, Muguruza and More
- Australian Open Tennis Men’s Singles Draw: Djokovic on Collision Courses with Wawrinka and Thiem
- Off Day At The Australian Open, Day 21 with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Tennis Draws and Seeds
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Tennis Hall of Famer Tony Trabert Has Died at Age 90
- AO Quarantine, Day 20 at Melbourne Park with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Melbourne’s Tennis On Hold • Alcaraz Tops Goffin
- Play in Melbourne Tennis Halted by Covid Outbreak
A Long Practice Day and Monday’s Schedule, Day 22 of Sven Groenevelds Tennis Diary From Melbourne Park
-
- Updated: February 6, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
Long day today as I started with an Instagram live session with Kai Gerber of coaching the coaches at 6:30 am. We will have a coaches conference in Germany on April 24/25 in Cologne.
https://coach-the-coaches.com/en/cologne/
Since we had a day off yesterday we planned a longer day today and got lucky with an hour indoors because it was raining during that hour. After we moved outdoors and had to dry the courts, but within 20 minutes the court was ready to play. I was caught on camera heading to the court.
The afternoon session was at Albert Reserve which is one of the allocated practice locations. The courts are playing fast this year but especially compared to the match courts! On Saturday we always wait for the announcements for which half of the players are playing and when. Taro will play on Monday.
Not much later that evening, after dinner we already received the order of play for Monday.
3rd match on court 15 (we will have our practice Sunday on match court 13 which always helps to get ready for tomorrow’s match because the match courts play very similar).
After our day of work, I took another walk around the city as I still am getting used to building up strength and needing the fresh air after the 15 day Hard Lockdown experience.
Anybody who has never been to Melbourne should make their way to this beautiful location! (Once we all get out of this pandemic. We are so privileged to be here and moments like these give extra meaning to it).
Sven Groeneveld