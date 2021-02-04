Hall of Famer Tony Trabert Has Died at Age 90

Trabert was a six-time winner of the Tri-State Tennis Tournament, what is today known as the Western & Southern Open. His 1951 singles title came with a win in the final over his friend, idol, mentor and fellow Cincinnatian Bill Talbert. Trabert also won the singles title in 1953 to go with four doubles titles (1949, ’51, ’53, ’55).



At the Majors, Trabert was 10-1 in finals, winning five singles and five doubles titles. He claimed his first Major at the age of 19 by winning the French Championship doubles with Talbert in 1950. He won his first singles Major in 1953 just months after finishing a tour of duty in the Navy Reserves at the U.S. Championship without dropping a set.



Trabert’s 1955 campaign is still considered one of the greatest single seasons in tennis history. A January loss in the semifinals of the Australian Championship was his only blemish at the Grand Slams as he became at the time just the second player to have won three of the Majors in a single season. His Wimbledon and U.S. Championship titles were won without dropping a set.



Over 23 tournaments in 1955, Trabert won 18 singles titles while compiling a record of 106-7. He also won more than a dozen doubles titles that season. In August of that year, he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.



Trabert was a member of five Davis Cup teams as a player, winning a singles and doubles match to help the United States reclaim the Cup in 1954. He would then serve as team captain from 1976-80, guiding a team with the likes of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors to a pair of titles.



Following his playing career, Trabert spent more than three decades as a tennis and golf commentator for CBS.



Trabert was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970 and would later spend 12 years as president of that institution.



Trabert is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Vicki, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.