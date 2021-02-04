Don't Miss
- AO Quarantine, Day 20 at Melbourne Park with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Melbourne’s Tennis On Hold • Alcaraz Tops Goffin
- Play in Melbourne Tennis Halted by Covid Outbreak
- Australian Open Paused as Over 500 Players Asked to Isolate After Hotel Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Zen With Sven, Day 19 at Melbourne Park With Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Tennis Photo Gallery ATP Cup Day One • Djokovic, Nadal, Fognini, and More
- Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies at age 100 from COVID
- Tennis News• Rafa Pulls Out And Novak’s Pumped • Serbia, Spain, and Russia off to Strong Starts at 2021 ATP Cup
- Day 18 • Melbourne Park #3 • Match Day • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s AO 2021 Tennis Diary
- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/3/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/3/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- For the First Time Since Andy Roddick, American Men’s Tennis Has a Real Hope in Sebastian Korda
- Tennis Channel’s 14th Year Of Australian Open Coverage Begins Monday, February 8
AO Quarantine, Day 20 at Melbourne Park with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
-
- Updated: February 4, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
My day started with this email! Not what we or anybody wanted to see. Taro and I did not stay at this hotel so we could go on-site and have a great day of practice!
Before entering the site we need to do our daily health check in our app and need to show upon our entry
Around the grounds and around the players only areas we are getting much advice with the safety for all in mind!
My working gear had a great day today!
Sven Groeneveld
← Previous Story Melbourne’s Tennis On Hold • Alcaraz Tops Goffin