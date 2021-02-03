- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- Tennis Photo Gallery ATP Cup Day One • Djokovic, Nadal, Fognini, and More
- Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies at age 100 from COVID
- Tennis News• Rafa Pulls Out And Novak’s Pumped • Serbia, Spain, and Russia off to Strong Starts at 2021 ATP Cup
- Day 18 • Melbourne Park #3 • Match Day • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s AO 2021 Tennis Diary
- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/3/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/3/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- For the First Time Since Andy Roddick, American Men’s Tennis Has a Real Hope in Sebastian Korda
- Tennis Channel’s 14th Year Of Australian Open Coverage Begins Monday, February 8
- Sven Tennis • Day 17 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park #2
- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/2/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/2/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the ATP Cup Tennis • Russia on the Rise with Medevedev and Rublev
- Sven Tennis • Day 16 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park
Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/4/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
-
- Updated: February 3, 2021
ATP Cup
February 2 – February 6, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize money: $4,500,000
ATP Cup Preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic are the singles starters for defending ATP Cup champion Serbia. A year ago, Serbia topped the Rafael Nadal-led Spanish squad in a riveting inaugural ATP Cup final. The tournament is typically played over 10 days in the lead up to the Australian Open and features teams from 24 countries. Due to COVID-19, 12 teams will compete in the ATP Cup in Melbourne.
Great Ocean Road Open Preview
February 1 – February 7, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize money: $320,775
Great Ocean Road Open Preview
Top 20 players David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are the top two seeds in a field that features talented teenager Jannik Sinner and Delray Beach champion Hubert Hurkacz. The Great Ocean Road Open is one of two ATP 250s being held in Melbourne from February 1-7 alongside the ATP Cup, which starts on February 2. The tournament made its debut on the calendar last year in Adelaide, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition will be held at the home of the Australian Open.
Murray River Open
February 1 – February 7, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $320,775
Murray River Open Preview
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka makes his return after recovering from COVID-19 in December. Former Australian Open champion Wawrinka is the top seed in a field that includes second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and US Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric. The Murray River Open, was included in the ATP’s updated start to the 2021 calendar on a single-year license, as tennis continues to navigate its return during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Men’s Draw & Results
ATP Cup Draw: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Singles: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Doubles: [click here]
Murray River Open Singles: [click here]
Murray River Open Doubles: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Order Of Play For Thursday, February 4th: [click here]
Murray River Open Order Of Play For Thursday, February 4th: [click here]
ATP Cup Order Of Play For Thursday, February 4th: [click here]