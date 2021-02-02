Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/3/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova will face No. 13-seeded Danielle Collins for a spot in the Yarra Valley Classic quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

Gippsland Trophy

January 31 – February 6, 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Total Prize money: $565,530

Gippsland Trophy Preview

Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and US Open champion Naomi Osaka headline one of the two WTA 500-level tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Played at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, the Gippsland Trophy tournament features 54 singles players and 28 doubles teams in the main draw. The top 10 singles seeds receive first-round byes.

Yarra Valley Classic

January 31 – February 6, 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Total Prize Money: $565,530

Yarra Valley Classic Preview

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty tops the draw in her first Tour-level tournament in a year. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who beat Barty in the 2020 Melbourne semifinals, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and two-time Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza are all seeded contenders. Played at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, the Yarra Valley Classic features 54 singles players and 28 doubles teams in the main draw. The top 10 singles seeds receive first-round byes.

Women’s Draw & Results

