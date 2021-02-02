- Day 18 • Melbourne Park #3 • Match Day • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s AO 2021 Tennis Diary
Day 18 • Melbourne Park #3 • Match Day • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s AO 2021 Tennis Diary
-
- Updated: February 2, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
Matchday started with a beautiful view and filled with good energy! A view over Melbourne’s MCG.
Lunch was great and we have the best salad bar on the tour and the slams here in Australia!
No matter how well you prepare there is not a guarantee for the outcome you desire. All you can do is learn and move towards your next goal.
Today was the 3rd day out of the HardLock down and to be able to play a match is a great gift! Which will allow you to prepare for the first grand slam of the year. So the win was not the outcome but a 3rd set 5-7 loss was.
Now it’s all about recovery and to digest the heavy meal we just had by losing a tough 3 set match. Tomorrow we will get back on court and keep the body moving forward in order to prep for next Monday.
The day ended on high with the massage table delivered a day earlier. It will be put to good use during these days and make sure Taro will be at 100% for the Australian Open!
Sven Groeneveld