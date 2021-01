Bernie Tomic, Dustin Brown, Taro Daniel, and Viktor Troicki Part of Final Round at Australian Open Tennis Qualifying

By Ricky Dimon





Bernard Tomic was one point away from exiting Australian Open qualifying in the second round on Tuesday, but he came back to beat Tristan Schoolkate 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-3). Tomic saved one match point before putting himself within one more victory of a spot of next month’s main draw.

“I thought I was done,” he admitted. “The third (set) was high-level tennis from both of us. I should have lost that third set. Today was lucky.”



Tomic is a former world No. 17 who is now toiling away at 228th in the rankings. The 28-year-old has made more news off the court than on throughout his career, but based on his effort this week he may be inspired to make at least one more push on tour.

Bernard Tomic

Another one of the biggest names still alive in qualifying for the season’s first Grand Slam is Dustin Brown. The 36-year-old German knocked off Carlos Taberner 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Dustin Brown

Tomic and Brown are joined in the third round by Taro Daniel, also a former top 70 player who is much closer to making his way back into the top 100. Daniel, currently 116th in the rankings, has advanced this week with victories over Roberto Cid Subervi and Maximilian Marterer.

“You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow (with the pandemic), so [my priority is] just kind of staying healthy, keep enjoying, and try and not lose any money,” he joked during a post-match interview. “But results-wise, obviously I want to get back into the top 100; that’s like my first step.



“I’ve been kind of learning to manage my expectations. I know I can be a lot higher, but I know it takes a long time as well to get back in there. I’m definitely not ashamed of where I am right now; I think the players here (in qualifying) are really good, and I know I’ll get there when I get there.”



Taro Daniel

Daniel will face Elias Ymer on Wednesday. Tomic is going up against fellow Aussie John-Patrick Smith, while Brown meets big-serving American Maxime Cressy.



Viktor Troicki, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Robin Haase, Damir Dzumhur, Michael. Mmoh, and Carlos Alcaraz are also one win away from qualifying.

