Updated Tennis Draws, Results, And Order Of Play For Jan. 10th • Antalya Open and Delray Beach

- Updated: January 9, 2021
Antalya Open
Antalya, Turkey
January 07 – 13 2021
Total Prize Money: €300,000
Antalya To Kick Off 2021 ATP Tour Season
The Antalya Open will open the 2021 men’s tennis season, alongside another ATP 250, the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. The Antalya tournament was included in the ATP’s updated start to the 2021 calendar on a single-year license. It will be played on hard court.
Draw & Results
Singles: [click here]
Doubles: [click here]
Singles Qualifier: [click here]
Order Of Play: [click here]
Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
Delray Beach, FL, U.S.A.
January 07 – 13 2021
Total Prize Money: $349,530
Delray Beach To Kick Off 2021 ATP Tour Season
The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com will open the 2021 men’s tennis season, alongside another ATP 250, the Antalya Open. The Delray Beach tournament, which debuted in 1993, is typically held in the dawn of spring and features today’s biggest stars from the ATP Tour and fans’ favourite legends from the ATP Champions Tour.
Draw & Results
Singles: [click here]
Doubles: [click here]
Singles Qualifier: [click here]
Order Of Play: [click here]