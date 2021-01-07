10sBalls.com
Home / Game, Set, Match / Fila Photo Gallery • Barty, Isner, Kenin, Pliskova and More

Fila Photo Gallery • Barty, Isner, Kenin, Pliskova and More

Reilly Opelka rips the running forehand in St. Petersburg.
Karolina Pliskova lets her forehand fly in Rome.
Karolina Pliskova opted for a true blue Fila dress at the 2020 US Open.
John Isner pronates in multi-colored glory.
John Isner launches into a strike at Flushing Meadows.
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty lines up her two-hander.
Ashleigh Barty fires up during her run to the Australian Open semifinals.
Sam Querrey snaps his backhand in Rome.
Sam Querrey takes his cracks in Melbourne.
Kiki Bertens shows the power of pink.
Kiki Bertens wore orange Fila on the salmon-colored clay of Roland Garros.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is controlled on the stretch.
Sofia Kenin unleashes the warrior within at Roland Garros.
Sofia Kenin in a rare look without her trademark visor at a Fila photo shoot.
Bjorn Borg, winner of five consecutive Wimbledon titles, sports his classic Fila jacket.
Bjorn Borg in his iconic pin-striped Fila shirt.
Jennifer Capriati paid tribute to Borg’s pin-striped shirt with this Fila outfit at Wimbledon.
Jennifer Capriati celebrates her Wimbledon win over Serena Williams.