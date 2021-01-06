More Than 30,000 Kids To Get A Taste Of AO As Part Of New School Holiday Program • Covid Free?

More than 30,000 kids will get a taste of the Australian Open as AO Holiday Programs launch across the country in the lead-up to all the Grand Slam action.

AO Holiday Programs have been designed to inspire kids of all ages through the power, profile and excitement of the Australian Open, one of the world’s biggest sporting events. In 2021 it will have the added bonus of supporting local tennis coaches and clubs, many who’ve suffered a year of disruption due to both bushfires and COVID-19.

A range of AO-themed activities and resources has been developed specifically for local coaches to use in their summer school holiday programs, which will take place between 4 and 21 January 2021. As well as giving them the opportunity to improve their on-court tennis skills, kids will enjoy fun activities such as official AO Ballkid drills and experience some special behind the scenes glimpses of the AO, with messages from top players adding to the excitement. Participants will also be rewarded with exclusive player lanyards, lesson plans, certificates and giveaways.

“It’s more important than ever before to share the excitement of the Australian Open across the country and give kids an opportunity to be a part of this fantastic event,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“The AO Holiday Programs are a terrific initiative and a great way to get kids excited about, and increase their engagement in our great sport.

“This has been a challenging year for so many of our communities who started 2020 devastated by bushfire, and were then hit hard by COVID-19. The AO Holiday Programs will not only be fun for the kids involved, but will also, in a significant way, help support those coaches whose businesses have also been adversely affected. Tennis is a sport with a tradition of bringing people together and has the power to strengthen communities and foster lifetime friendships.”

For the full list of AO Holiday Programs running this school holidays, please visit https://www.tennis.com.au/news/2021/01/05/ao-holiday-programs-now-taking-bookings-across-australia