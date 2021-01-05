- Tennis News- Djokovic, Nadal, Thiem, Medvedev, Rublev, Monfil • Huge Field Of Stars For 2021 ATP Cup
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics Already Most Over Budget Games In Recent History By Over $7 Billion
- Sam From the U.K. Chooses A Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Tsitsipas, Gauff, Shapovalov, Sinner and More
- Tennis • The Injustice Of Justice As The ATP Go Soft On Sam Querrey
- Ricky’s Picks For The 2021 Year-End Rankings And The Nitto ATP Tennis Finals Field In Milan
- Photo Gallery: Eyes on the Ball • Halep, Federer, Osaka, Nadal and More
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Ivo Karlovic | Tennis 10sBalls
- Tennis • Ricky’s Picks For The Four Men’s Singles Grand Slams In 2021
- Happy New Year
- Photo Gallery: Shout Out 2020 • Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Thiem and More
- Hot Tennis News • Indian Wells Postponed From March Dates • The 2021 BNP Paribas Open
- Tennis News • ATP Announces Some schedule changes
- Roger Federer Withdraws From 2021 Australian Open
- Andy Murray Making Delray Beach Tennis Debut To Launch 2021 Campaign
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS 2021 • Full List Of ATP / WTA Players Entered And More
Tennis News- Djokovic, Nadal, Thiem, Medvedev, Rublev, Monfil • Huge Field Of Stars For 2021 ATP Cup
-
- Updated: January 5, 2021
The field is set for the 2021 ATP Cup, to be held from 1-5 February in Melbourne. Twelve countries will battle for the prestigious team trophy, with 2020 finalists Serbia and Spain leading the way.
World No.1 Novak Djokovic and world No.2 Rafael Nadal headline the event as the top-ranked singles players for Serbia and Spain, respectively. In 2020, Serbia defeated Spain 2-1 in a thrilling championship clash, which included a tantalising match-up between Djokovic and Nadal.
Reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev headlines Russia’s team alongside fellow Top 10 star Andrey Rublev, and world No.3 Dominic Thiem will try to take Austria to glory. The 2021 ATP Cup will feature 14 of the Top 15 players in the ATP Rankings. Each team will consist of four players per country.
Qualification for the 2021 ATP Cup is based on the ATP Ranking of each country’s top-ranked singles player, while Australia qualifies by virtue of a host wildcard. Alex de Minaur, who earned two Top 15 wins at last year’s inaugural ATP Cup, will once again lead the way for Australia.
ATP Cup Managing Director Ross Hutchins said: “Playing as a team, for one’s country, is a rare privilege in tennis which brings the best out of our players. This was highlighted by the incredible matches and camaraderie on display at last year’s inaugural ATP Cup.
ATP Cup Tournament Director Tom Larner said: “Last year we launched the global tennis season with the inaugural ATP Cup. It was a huge success with both players and fans, and we are excited to present the second edition in Melbourne in 2021. The players are looking forward to stepping up and representing their countries again, and the field, including defending champions Serbia and finalists Spain, is strong. This is a format that shows off the passion of the players and we’re expecting some spectacular tennis action.”
This year’s ATP Cup will take place at Melbourne Park alongside two WTA 500 and two ATP 250 events, the week before the Australian Open. The draw will take place on 20 January, when the 12 teams will be divided into four groups of three for group stage, round-robin play. The four group winners will advance to the semifinals.
More information on ATP Cup tickets will be released in due course.
Follow the latest ATP Cup news and live updates at ATPCup.com and on Twitter and Instagram.
LIST OF QUALIFIED COUNTRIES AND COMMITTED PLAYERS
|Serbia Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic
|Argentina Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez
|Spain Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreno Busta
|Italy Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori
|Austria Dominic Thiem, Dennis Novak, Philipp Oswald, Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
|Japan Kei Nishikori,Yoshihito Nishioka, Ben McLachlan, Toshihide Matsui
|Russia Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Donskoy
|France Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Nicolas Mahut, Edouard Roger-Vasselin
|Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Markos Kalovelonis, Petros Tsitsipas
|Canada Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Peter Polansky, Steven Diez
|Germany Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Kevin Krawietz, Andreas Mies
|Australia Alex de Minaur, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville