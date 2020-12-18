Don't Miss
Postcard From Poland • Tennis Star Alicja Rosolska Decorates Her X-mas Tree
- Updated: December 18, 2020
10sBalls’ Most Loyal Player to ever wear our patch. She won an award for that. The best of the decade. We still can’t believe she did the “ice bucket” challenge for us. We thank her for her loyalty and our tree. Happy Holidays. Sure seems like it was forever ago we all played and picnicked on the lawns of Wimbledon. And it was weird not vrooming it up in NYC this year. Stay Well. Hope SANTA is good to you.