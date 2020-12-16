10sBalls.com
Photo Gallery Stars & Fans of 2020 • Barty, Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and More

Roger Federer surrounded by South African performers and fans after the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event.
Ash Barty signs autographs at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia.
Novak Djokovic salutes fans following his victory over Rafael Nadal during the final match on day 10 of the ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia.
Australian Open fans welcome Venus Williams as she steps out on to the court ahead of her first round match against Coco Gauff.
Team Australia players Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur become fans cheering their teammates at the ATP Cup at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia.
Caroline Wozniacki signs autographs after losing her Australian Open third-round match.
Rafael Nadal acknowledges fans as he leaves the court after losing his quarterfinal match to Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open.
Supporters of Rafael Nadal show their colors at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Sofia Kenin tosses her towel to fans after winning her Australian Open fourth-round match over Coco Gauff.
ESPN’s Rennae Stubbs sits in front of a video screen displaying fans as she watches Serena Williams play Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals.