Finals Photos From The Sofia Open • Sinner and Pospisil

Nineteen-year-old Jannik Sinner edged Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) to capture his first career ATP title.
“It is always special when you win tournaments,” said Jannik Sinner. “I felt well this week. It is special.”
Vasek Pospisil hit 14 aces, but came up slightly short in his quest for his first ATP singles title.
Jannik Sinner raised his 2020 record to 19-11 winning his first career title.
Vasek Pospisil fell to 0-3 in career ATP singles finals.
Jannik Sinner is the youngest ATP singles champion since an 18-year-old Kei Nishikori beat James Blake to win the 2008 Delray Beach championship.
“I am happy about the match, how I tried to stay there every point,” Jannik Sinner said. “And I think it is a very special week for me.”