Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/5/20 • Rolex Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal of Spain arrives for his second round match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rolex Paris Masters

November 02 – 08, 2020

Paris, France

Total Prize Money: €3,901,015

The Final Battleground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

